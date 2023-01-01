Do your federal taxes while Romancing your waifu!
Covers the 1040: U.S. Individual Income Tax Return!
Checks eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit, American Opportunity Credit, and more!
Suitable for singles without dependents
Features multiple endings!
Meet Iris! She's a cheerful, assertive girl - and she's filing singly this year...
Tax Heaven 3000 software box and instruction manual
Tax Heaven 3000 installation disk and case
Iris character body pillow
(50 x 160cm)
Hi there! Iris here~
It’s always been a dream of mine to meet that special someone…and file their tax return. Join me and we’ll search for deductions while searching for love!
But be careful! We’re not alone. Corporate tax filing services like TurboTax are (by dint of extensive lobbying) predatory, parasitic bottlenecks that deliberately complicate the tax filing process in order to make it unnavigable by ordinary people. They feed us their poison so that we buy their medicine!
Most wealthy countries make tax filing free, if the burden of preparation is even passed along to individuals at all. TurboTax actively seeks to backdoor the regulatory structure that could otherwise seek to rein it in. And it works! The villainous corporation that controls the government from the shadows is a sadly mundane reality. It’s the most boring industry imaginable.
TurboTax, per its own internal documents, is built on the “Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt” that ordinary people have about their taxes. Against this, we pit free software instead built on parasocial desire for intimacy and benign horniness! If TurboTax is Dark UI, TH3K is Pink UI, the nightcore of tax software.
Videogames are, at the end of the day, pieces of software–ontologically akin to Microsoft Word. All of TurboTax’s cutesy loading animations are fake graphics; TH3K simply makes the fiction the point. For some reason the game-to-real-life interface has tended to remain in the purview of corporate metaverse fictions. TH3K is a dongle that adapts from a visual novel to the IRS.
Come on, let’s get started! I can already tell I’m going to like you ♥ And remember, if you die in the game you die in real life if you file your taxes in the game, you file your taxes in real life.